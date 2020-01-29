Chiefs-Back Taxes Football

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The capitol dome in Missouri will shine red for the Kansas City Chiefs as the team prepares to make its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Gov. Mike Parson announced in news release that he ordered the dome to glow in the team's color on Friday night.

Parson said that as a season-ticket holder and long-time fan, he “couldn't be more excited for the Chiefs."

The Chiefs' last Super Bowl appearance was in 1970, when the team defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

He said it's “about time we had another big win.” The Chiefs are playing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.  

