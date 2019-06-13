JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine blue Thursday night in honor of the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup win.
READ: History made: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for franchise's first Stanley Cup
“The wait is over — the St. Louis Blues have brought the Stanley Cup home to the great State of Missouri. This is a well-deserved victory for a team that has inspired the people of St. Louis and Missouri throughout a hard-fought season. The Blues have made us all proud. Congratulations to the Stanley Cup Champions — St. Louis Blues,” Governor Parson said.
