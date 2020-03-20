JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All workers at Missouri's capitol have been asked to stay out of the building after a member of the state's House of Representatives has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a joint statement, top house members said:
“We have recently learned a member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus. We are still working to notify members and staff that might have been in contact with the member and have requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days. While we learn more and work closely with DHSS to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health.”
The legislature goes on break Monday, but the building will be closed to all employees.
