ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The summer surge of new coronavirus cases led primarily by the Delta variant is putting a strain on Missouri hospitals - as beds fill up faster than before, reaching new record highs.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a total of 693 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units across the state as of August 18. That's a record high never reported before. The state's data lags a couple days due to reporting delays from hospitals.
In total, 2,456 coronavirus patients are at Missouri hospitals, the highest total since January 15. The number of patients needing a hospital bed in the Show-Me-State has increased at a faster pace than it did last summer and during the winter surge.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in Missouri has more than tripled in the last two months. On August 18, the average was 2,400. It was 1,422 on July 18 and 749 on June 18.
Going from 749 in June to 2,400 in August is a 220% increase. The increase is even higher in patients needing intensive care. The seven-day average of patients in the ICU on June 18 was 181; 441 on July 18, and 681 on August 18. The increase from June to August is 276%.
According to the state's data, the St. Louis region has the most hospitalizations at 820, or 33% of the 2,456 statewide total. The Kansas City region has the second most at 613 patients, or 25% of the total.
The southwest region of the state has the third most hospitalizations at 541 and has the most patients in ICUs out of all other regions at 216, or 31% of the 693 total.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 100 new COVID-19 admissions to hospitals it represents on Thursday. That was the highest total of new patients in a single day since January 16. The task force reported a total of 586 hospitalizations on Friday, their highest since January 26. A total of 98 of those 586 patients were on a ventilator, the highest since January 10.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 613,486 Missourians have been infected with the coronavirus and 10,202 of them have died from complications.
