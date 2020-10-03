ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a steady increase, breaking new records for 12 days in a row reaching 1,163 Saturday, according to the state's health department.
The state recently updated its coronavirus dashboard and adjusted its data for hospitalizations and cases and deaths among ages groups. According to the new data set, Missouri had zero days in August with more than 1,000 patients in hospitals across the state. This is compared to 15 days in September with more than 1,000 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
The old data set showed two days in August and 19 days in September with more than 1,000 hospitalizations. State officials say the change in numbers is due to backlog in data reporting.
Missouri had a daily average of 904 hospitalizations in August and the average went up to 1,004 in September. The state added a total of 34,588 cases in August and a total of 41,416 cases in September, the highest monthly increase on record. Deaths went up by 93% from August to September, for a total of 304 in August and a total of 588 in September.
The new dashboard shows hospitalizations have increased significantly in the northwest, southeast, southwest and central regions of the state. The total hospitalizations for the St. Louis region for October 2 was 392 according to the state, the highest among all regions. As of Saturday, a total of 366 patients were on ventilators, using 35% of available ventilators in St. Louis, the highest percentage among regions.
