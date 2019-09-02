CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A three-year-old Missouri boy is alive after a family member accidentally ran him over with a pickup truck.
Javin Griffith was at his aunts house and she was cutting up watermelon for him when he stepped outside the house and a family member using a pickup truck backed out and didn't see the toddler.
Griffith was seriously hurt but he survived injuries to his lungs and liver. His mother was at the hospital when she received the call.
"It was the worst call I could ever get," his mother said. "Just one of those moments of pure panic."
He only spent four days at the hospital and doctors said they expect him to make a full recovery in a few months.
