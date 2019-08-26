JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A 13-year-old Missouri boy drowned during flash flooding over the weekend in Joplin, Missouri.
The Joplin Police Department told the Springfield News-Leaderthat John D. Wheeler, of Carl Junction, Missouri, died Saturday.
Police said Wheeler was walking by the water in a drainage ditch when he fell in on Saturday morning. Wheeler was swept away.
Officers later found him near a bridge and pulled him from the water. Wheeler was taken to a local hospital where he died.
