(CNN/ KMBC) Post-it notes have been boosting the spirits of a 5-year-old Missouri boy with cancer.
Meyer and the rest of the Mixdorf family created Post-It art on his 8th floor hospital window and the boy got a show of his own in return from the building across the street. The 5-year-old is fighting a brain tumor, spending more than six weeks at the Children's Mercy Hospital.
During the extended stay, the family began filling their windows with colorful sticky notes in the shape of an alien and Super Mario. One day, a "mystery friend" at the hospital across the street created their own message.
Staff noticed the work so they started returning the favor.
"There are children over there, and I don't know what they're going through, and if I can make them smile a little bit, that's all that mattered," said Cheryl Grey from the Truman Medical Centers Employee.
Mixdorf said Meyer "would hop out of bed" ever morning.
"As soon as someone would switch them, he knew," she added.
For weeks, the two sides exchanging pictures and messages. The artwork brought joy to other patients on the floor.
ding a little boy smile through a situation where it can be hard to find one.
"We'd love to say that he is cancer-free, and I hope I can be able to see that soon," the mother described Meyer's will to smile through a tough situation.
Meyer's family checking out of Children's Mercy and getting to meet theTMC staff that matched them Post-It for Post-It, but Meyer leaving one final note: "C-U Later, thanks."
Meyer and his family are heading home to Arkansas, waiting to hear back about his final scans.
