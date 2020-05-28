ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Botanical Garden is ready to reopen, and preparing for changes to make sure visitors are safe.
They already have hand sanitizing stations in place out front and are setting up more inside.
Workers installed plexiglass inside the Sassafras Cafe Thursday morning and when it re-opens, food will be served in boxes and inside dining will be closed while outside will have limited seating.
Some bathrooms will remain open but others will be closed to the public. Drinking fountains are shut down, but visitors will be able to fill a water bottle.
But the main attractions will be accessible.
“Most of the garden, the outdoor experience, will be open and beautiful and ready for people enjoy,” said Cassidy Moody with the Botanical Garden.
Some staff members were off for two months but are now back putting in plants that were in greenhouses this past winter. They are also weeding, sprucing up, and getting ready to re-open.
The Missouri Botanical Garden dates back to 1859 and also weathered the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.
“We were cancelling events and limiting capacity similar to what we had to do here a hundred years ago,” said Moody.
Each year, special events such as the Japanese Festival and the yearly Garden Glow, starting in November, attract thousands of visitors.
It's unclear at this point what special events might look like later this year.
“You can rest assured that we want to be open and we'll make whatever plans we can to make sure that happens,” Moody said.
Plans to re-open were drawn up under CDC guidelines and submitted to and approved by the city.
