Corpse Flower Octavia

Corpse Flower Octavia. 

 Tom Incrocci / Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Botanical Garden says their corpse flower Octavia won’t be blooming.

Monday, the garden said it appeared the flower used “so much energy growing that she does not have anything left to support a bloom.”

Even though the flower won’t bloom, the Missouri Botanical Garden plans to keep it on display over the next few days as they monitor her decline.

