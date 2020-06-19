ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In honor of Juneteenth, the Missouri Botanical Garden posted to social media the names of the slaves owned by garden founder Henry Shaw.
“Slavery is part of American history, and it is part of the history of the Missouri Botanical Garden,” the Facebook post read. “Today, as a first step in recognizing that history, we share the names of the people enslaved by Garden founder Henry Shaw.
“Peach, Juliette, Bridgette, Joseph, Jim, Sarah, Tabitha and her daughter Sarah, Ester and her children, and those whose names are lost to history.”
The St. Louis businessman owned as many as 11 slaves in 1855.
The Missouri Botanical Garden said it plans to take more steps to better share their stories including plans for an exhibit, signage and educational programming.
“Making this information, including the names of the enslaved people easily accessible online is one small step in the right direction,” the Garden said in the Facebook post. “Juneteenth is a day of celebration, but also one of education. We are educating ourselves and hope soon to be able to share that with our community.”
