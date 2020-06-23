ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Botanical Garden needs your votes to become "USA's Today Best Botanical Garden".
You can vote every day here.
The garden is the nation's oldest continuously operated botanical garden.
The Missouri Botanical Garden dates back to 1859 and also weathered the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.
Each year, special events such as the Japanese Festival and the yearly Garden Glow, starting in November, attract thousands of visitors.
It's unclear at this point what special events might look like later this year.
