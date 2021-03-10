HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The owners of a Missouri boarding school are facing multiple abuse allegations.
Boyd and Stephanie Householder own Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Humansville, Missouri. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office told News 4 the couple is facing 102 felonies between them, and they are currently being held in Vernon County. Schmitt plans to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Wednesday to provide more details regarding the charges and allegations against the Householders.
In August 2020, two dozen girls were taken from the reformatory boarding school following abuse allegations. Two women who claimed to be former residents of Circle of Hope previously filed civil lawsuits alleging severe abuse.
Humansville is located about 230 miles west of St. Louis.
