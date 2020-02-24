ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Public high school transgender students may have to participate in sports based on their biological sex if a current Missouri house measure gets approved.
House Joint Resolution 82 requires students who take part in any "sex-separated athletic contests only be allowed to participate in those for the biological sex found on the student's birth certificate."
The resolution will go into affect in August, 2020 if approved.
The Missouri House General Laws Committee is expected to vote on the resolution this week.
