ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Baptist Medical Center is one of five sites in the country for a clinical trial of a COVID-19 treatment.
The treatment doesn't attack the virus, instead it gives a boost to a patient's immune system in order to fight the virus.
"Many of the things that we're seeing in COVID, there's not a magic bullet for a single patient, so the best way to treat patients we think is to identify the activity of each patient's immune system, so we have a nice platform to do that." Dr. Kenneth Remy with Washington University said.
The 500 patients who have received the treatment were for a variety of illnesses, not just COVID-19. 50 of the 500 patients were COVID-19 related.
The goal is to have enough patients enrolled in the trial by Christmas and then hopefully get FDA approval for distribution in January.
