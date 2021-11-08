JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri first responders stated a new goal Monday: to clear traffic crashes in 90 minutes.
The announcement was part of the kickoff of Crash Responder Safety Week. Various emergency response agencies signed the Missouri Open Roads Agreement Monday. In the pact, agencies adopted a goal to clear traffic accidents safely from the road in no more than 90 minutes.
The agreement also calls on state agencies to work together and calls for more advanced training.
