JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An attorney in Phelps County was indicted Monday on 18 counts, involving sexual assaults of four different women.
A grand jury indicted Brant Shockley on charges related to conduct dating back to 2014.
The incidents reportedly took place at the defendants’’ homes and offices in Phelps County.
Shockley was taken into custody Friday.
Rolla police and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case, and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting.
“The charges in this case are abhorrent,” Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a release. “Sexual assault has no place in Missouri. When people in positions of power take advantage of that power, they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Attorney General and the Rolla Police Department encourage anyone with additional information regarding Mr. Shockley or this case to contact Michael Boll at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at (573) 644-3068 or Det. Adam Meyer at the Rolla Police Department at (573) 308-1213.
