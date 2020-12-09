Virus Outbreak Missouri Chinese Lawsuit - Eric Schmitt

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington.

 (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com/AP) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt supports a lawsuit against four battleground states over election integrity.

The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated. Legal experts dismiss Paxton’s filing as the latest and perhaps longest legal shot since Election Day, and officials in the four states are sharply critical of Paxton

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted that “Missouri is in the fight” and that he will “help lead the effort in support” of the filing.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who was previously the state’s attorney general, tweeted his support for Schmitt, writing “Good Work @ Eric_Schmitt!”

 

