ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Missouri announced a lawsuit against the company behind a now-canceled latern festival in Eureka, Mo., saying they made off with more than $230,000 in ticket sales.
According to the suit, Happy Fun Events LLC signed a license agreement with Sack Lunch Productions, which allowed Happy Fun Events to put on Lantern Fest in multiple locations across the country.
On January 1, 2018, the company advertised an event in Eureka and offered ticket sales to a Lantern Fest event at Brookdale Farms on Twin River Road.
The suit states the company took in $231,176.68 in ticket sales ahead of the event. On November 1, the Lantern Fest event was rescheduled to November 17 due to poor weather conditions.
Then it was delayed again, and eventually, Happy Fun Events announced the event would be rescheduled for June 22 and the 6,859 tickets Defendants already sold would be valid for the rescheduled date.
The State alleges the company knew there would be no event, because as early as summer 2018, they were in discussions with a creditor regarding royalty payments they owed Sack Lunch as part of the license agreement.
The creditor reportedly threatened to sue Happy Fun Events on November 7, threatening to shut them down.
That same day Owen Hunn, an officer with the company, withdrew large amounts of money from all three of the company's bank accounts.
Shortly after, the company stopped marketing the festival on all the social media accounts, and by the end of November, the company's bank accounts were so depleted there was no way they could conduct business, according to the suit.
Court documents also show the company admitted to the AG's office in June they would not be putting on the event despite the tickets sold.
They have not refunded any of the money they took in.
Because the State believes the company knew it would not put on the event but took in money anyway, they are arguing it was deceptive and entitled consumers to full restitution.
They also requested the court force the company to pay a fine for each violation, as well as an additional 10 percent of the total restitution ordered to the victims (meaning the company has to pay the victims in full, and then pay the state 10 percent of that amount on top of the restitution).
Sack Lunch, who licensed the event to Happy Fun Events, is owned owned by Richard Surber. Documents News 4 obtained revealed Surber has a lien on the entity Lantern Fest.
In a letter from Surber announcing the new licensing agreement, he said the company had to do license the event because it did not have sufficient cash to launch it in 2018, resulting in the cancellation of six lantern festivals in 2017.
Both companies are based in Utah.
