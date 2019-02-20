ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced his office is investigating a “daycare fight club” that was reportedly caught on camera in 2016.
Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November 2018 with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center. The video, which was reportedly taken in December 2016, showed small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other.
The video showed the workers watching, with one of them jumping up and down in apparent excitement. The only person shown trying to break up a fight was another preschooler.
The case against the two daycare workers was given to the grand jury but charges were dropped due to “insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction.”
Wednesday morning, Schmitt’s office said their investigation is separate from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s investigation.
“Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, and any attempts to harm them in any way will not be tolerated,” said Schmitt. “My job is to protect all 6 million Missourians, and my office will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who seek to harm others.”
The Attorney General said his office will look at documents from the civil investigative demand, review the facts and determine if there is any further action they can take.
