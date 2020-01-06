ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is in St. Louis helping with the prosecution in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a convenience store clerk in South City.
More than five years after a Somali immigrant was gunned down in a robbery, 41-year old Antonio Muldrew went on trial for the murder. He faces charges of 1st degree murder, robbery, assault and armed criminal action.
In July 2014, 32-year-old Abdulrauf Kadir was shot and killed at a convenience store on Chippewa at Louisiana. Police said he was shot multiple times in the head and chest, and all the money was taken from the cash register.
Kadir was working to raise money to bring his family to the U.S.
Because of a conflict the Circuit Attorney's Office asked the Attorney General's Office to take over the case and Schmitt is taking part in the prosecution. It's the first time he's ever done that.
In a statement his office said:
"Tackling crime in St. Louis and across the state is a hands-on issue, and Attorney General Schmitt believes that getting involved himself is a way to be a part of the solution."
But even before jury selection began, the case took a strange turn. Muldrew went behind his attorney’s back and filed motions late Friday. He asked to suppress key evidence in the case.
His attorney responded by telling the judge her client has the mind of a first grader and thinks she's part of a conspiracy against him. Muldrew has undergone mental evaluations which have deemed him fit to stand trial but his mental capacity came up again before jury selection.
An exasperated public defender told the judge her client has an IQ of 70 and is on the intellectual level of a first grader.
A brief hearing was held because Muldrew wanted two guns and bloody clothing taken from his apartment, excluded from use at trial. He also wanted statements made during his questioning to be excluded.
The judge denied those requests.
In light of Muldrew going behind his defense attorney's back, she told the judge she really doesn't know what he might do during the trial and if he might act out. So, far he's been quiet and cooperative.
It was the Attorney General's Office that made the request to the judge to allow a camera.
Schmitt gave Monday’s opening statement.
