ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com/AP) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Wednesday announced he’s making a bid to replace Roy Blunt in the Senate, setting up a Republican primary against disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens.
Schmitt is a strong contender with a record of winning statewide elections and who is backed by Missouri mega-donor Rex Sinquefield. In a written release, Schmitt pushed his conservative credentials and railed against “the radical left.”
Blunt’s March 8 decision not to run for another term opened the floodgates for ambitious Republicans interested in succeeding him. But the GOP field is narrowing. Early favorite Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft bowed out, as did Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
“We need a leader who can hold this Senate seat in firm Republican hands without giving Democrats any chance to take this seat back. Republicans won the last two U.S. Senate seats in Missouri by approximately 3 percent and 6 percent,” Schmitt said. “In my public service, I have never quit fighting for Missouri and our conservative values. Missourians deserve a life-long conservative who they know will never quit fighting for them.
Schmitt continued by saying that he will “fight to preserve the conservative policies championed by President Trump that built the strongest economy in American history.”
Voters first elected Schmitt to the state Senate in 2008 to represent a suburban St. Louis district. He was elected state treasurer in 2016, then took over as the state attorney general after Josh Hawley vacated the seat to join the U.S. Senate in 2019.
He won another term as attorney general in 2020.
