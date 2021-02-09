ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri officials announced several new mass vaccination events scheduled for this week. All regions across the state have at least one vaccination event, except region B, which covers an area in the northeast part of the state, and region F, in the middle of the state, due to wintry weather.
38,000 people across the state have now received an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose at a mass vaccination site. The National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to administer second doses. Unless otherwise notified of a location change, individuals should plan to return for their second dose at the same site that they received their first dose.
Week Three Locations: February 9 - 13, 2021
Region A
• County: Henry County
• Location: Bensen Center
• Address: 1008 E. Sedalia Ave., Clinton, MO 64735
• Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021
• Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region C
• County: Washington County
• Location: Washington County Ambulance District
• Address: 6900 Bill Gun Business Blvd., Mineral Point, MO 63660
• Date: Thursday, February 11; Friday, February 12; and Saturday, 13, February 2021
• Time: Thursday and Friday - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
• Time: Saturday - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region D
Site 1
• County: Stone County
• Location: 1st Baptist Church
• Address: 161 Heavens Way, Kimberling City, MO 65686
• Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
• Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Site 2
• County: Taney County
• Location: Branson School Activity Center
• Address: 935 Buchanan Rd., Branson, MO 65616
• Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021
• Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region E
SECOND DOSES ONLY - SITE CHANGE
• County: Butler County
• Location: Black River Coliseum
• Address: 301 S. 5th St., Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
• Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
• Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region G
• County: Shannon County
• Location: Shannon County Health Center
• Address: 110 Grey Jones Dr., Eminence, MO 65466
• Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
• Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
Region H
• County: Clinton County
• Location: Cameron High School
• Address: 1022 S. Chestnut, Cameron, MO 64429
• Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
• Time: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
*Additional postponed events from week two in this region are listed at MOStopsCOVID.com.
Region I
• County: Dent County
• Location: Dent County Commons
• Address: 162 County Road 2300, Salem, MO 65560
• Date: Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12, 2021
• Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)
