ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the fourth consecutive day, Missouri has set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 1,652 new cases Friday, following 1,637 new cases on Thursday.

Missouri officials say 39,352 residents have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,179 have died.

St. Louis County also set a new record for daily cases on Friday with 375.

Jefferson County officials reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, also a new daily record. 40 of those cases came from a long-term care facility where mass-testing was done, health officials say.

As cases surge, St. Louis County officials weigh more restrictions St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday more restrictions could be coming as the county set another record for daily coronavirus cases.

The news comes the same day as Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said the "school year is in jeopardy" unless the new coronavirus gets under control.

"I wish I had better news to deliver today but we're continuing to see some concerning increases in the number of people not only diagnosed with COVID-19 but sick enough to be admitted to our hospitals," Dr. Garza said in his briefing Friday.

The 7-day average of daily hospital admissions stands at 38.

Dr. Garza believe we should be approaching the time frame where the mask mandates in St. Louis City and County should produce results. However, one mitigating factor is that surrounding areas, like St. Charles and Jefferson counties, do not have a mandate and we live in a very mobile society.

"So it's incumbent upon everybody within our communities to follow these really simple and easy to follow rules if we want to be able to contain the virus, and get back to doing the things we like to do," Dr. Garza said of wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.