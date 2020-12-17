ST. LOUIS (KMOV/AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday lauded the rollout of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, but it appears the second-week supply will be thousands of doses smaller than anticipated.
Missouri received about 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and vaccinations of frontline health care workers began Monday. The state initially said it would get another 63,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, as well as 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine if that version receives federal clearance.
Health Director Dr. Randall Williams says it now appears that Missouri's next batch of the Pfizer vaccine will be 25% to 30% less than anticipated. He's still trying to determine what changed.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said his state would also see a drop of about 50 percent of expectations next week.
The government projected that 8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be made available nationwide, but Pritzker said Wednesday the USDA downgraded that estimate to a little more than 4 million.
