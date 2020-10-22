ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Many Missouri and Illinois residents have already taken to the polls in early and absentee voting for the November election as the coronavirus pandemic changed the norm across the nation.
Carol Anthony says this is her first time voting early.
Fears associated with the pandemic, the current political environment, and long lines are reasons she decided to vote early.
“I think it helps a lot,” Anthony said.
News 4 found voter registration for the State of Missouri has increased by nearly 3% this year compared to 2016.
Both St. Louis City and County reported that while fewer people registered to vote this year compared to 2016, election board officials say they’re expecting larger voter turn outs.
St. Charles County has seen a nearly 6% increase in voter registration. And Jefferson election officials say voter registration has increased by nearly 7% from 2016.
In the Metro East, election officials reporting a record number of voters have already casted their ballots.
St. Clair County officials estimate 6% of registered voters have already voted. And in Madison County officials say at least 12,000 people have already voted early.
