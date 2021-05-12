Where parents can schedule vaccine appointments for kids 12 and up in Missouri, Illinois Parents can now schedule vaccine appointments for their children aged 12 and older with several county-run events and hospitals in Missouri and Illinois.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri and Illinois are authorizing the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and older.

The announcement comes after the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization for the vaccine to adolescents earlier Wednesday. The vaccine was approved for people age 16 and above before the new changes.

Missouri officials said this expands vaccine eligibility to 313,000 people across the state. You can find state-run vaccine events at this link.

As of Wednesday, 1.9 million Missourians have completed their vaccination against COVID-19. This equals 31.8% of the total population and 49.4% of the population above 18.

As of Wednesday, 4.6 million Illinoisans are fully vaccinated. This is 36.16% of the state's total population.