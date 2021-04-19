ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Around 3.2 miles of water main will be replaced in St. Louis County.
Missouri American Water will replace around 17,000 feet of water main to improve the county’s water system. Construction will begin Monday and run through December.
“We are making investments that will support St. Louis County’s water system for present and future generations,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “These projects help to prevent water loss from leaks while helping to provide adequate water flows for reliable service and fire protection.”
The 10-phase project includes replacing water main along N. Ballas Road from Clayton Road to Dougherty Ferry Road. During the work, lane restrictions will be in place.
