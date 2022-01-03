Missouri American Water provides tips to avoid frozen pipes as temperatures drop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri American Water is advising homeowners and businesses owners of ways to avoid frozen water pipes.
Before frigid weather sets in the utility company suggests protecting pipes by wrapping them with insulation and eliminating cold air sources near water lines by repairing broken windows and eliminating drafts near doors. They also suggest allowing a small trickle of water from both cold and hot water faucets when temperatures are consistently at or below freezing.
If pipes freeze, Missouri American Water suggests immediately turning off water, thaw pipes with warm air and then slowly turn them back on and check for cracks.
