Missouri American Water invests $52M to improve St. Louis County's water system

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Nearly 95,000 feet of St. Louis County’s water system will be revamped this month.
The Missouri American Water (MAW) invested $52 million to replace against pipes along major roadways like West Florissant, Page Avenue, Dale Avenue, North Lindbergh Boulevard, MacKenzie Road, and South Laclede Station Roads.
MAW President Rich Svindland said the funds will “increase service reliability for our customers and enhance fire flow for our firefighters.”
Several 4-inch to 6-inch water mains that were installed between 1920 –1960s will be replaced with a larger 12-inch to 16-inch main on these streets
More than 9,000 feet along Page Avenue between Crystal Ct. to Spencer Avenue in Overland. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Work will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday for water main installations. There will be lane drops west of I-170. Crews may switch to nightwork for any major street or intersection.
- Nearly 6,000 feet along N. Lindbergh Boulevard between Elmgrove Avenue to Charbonier Road in Hazelwood and Florissant. Missouri American Water is working in conjunction with MoDOT. Work will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Saturday to reduce traffic impact.
- Nearly 5,000 feet along MacKenzie Road between Gravois Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County.
- Nearly 5,000 feet along Watson Road between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury and in Malborough between Pembroke Drive to Oak Knoll Manor Drive, and between 8300 Watson Rd. to S. Laclede Station Road
- Nearly 4,500 feet along Dale Avenue between S. Hanley Road and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights. One lane will be shut down during construction.
- More than 4,000 feet along W. Florissant Avenue between Apricot Avenue to the St. Louis City limits in Jennings.
- More than 4,000 feet along S. Laclede Station Road between S. Rock Hill Road to Heege Road in Unincorporated St. Louis County
- Nearly 3,000 feet along Watson Road between Oak Knoll Manor Court to Trianon Parkway Drive in Shrewsbury
- More than 2,500 feet along East Lane between Tesson Ferry Road to Greenton Way in Unincorporated South St. Louis County
- More than 2,000 feet along Lemay Ferry Road between Longview Drive to Mehl Avenue in Unincorporated South St. Louis County
- Nearly 1,600 feet along Knollstone Drive between Pershall Road to Knollway Drive in Ferguson
“Maintaining water mains are equally as important as maintaining our roads and bridges,” said St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days. “Residents in the community will benefit by having safe, reliable water when they turn on the tap.”
The project is slated to conclude in May 2022.
