St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri health officials reported more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking a new record high for the state. It's the second day in a row the state has broken its previous high.
The state broke its own record six times in the last ten days.
The state's total cases reached 46,750 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Most counties in News 4's viewing area report their own numbers and have higher cases than what the state is providing due to a lag in the reporting system. By KMOV's count, the state reached 47,000 cases Wednesday.
The seven-day positivity rate for the state sits at 9.6%. People aged 20-24 make up the highest amount of cases in Missouri.
The St. Louis region saw a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.
