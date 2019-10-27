VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will present the “Back the Blue” Award to the family of Officer Michael Langsdorf on Monday.
Langsdorf, who worked for the North County Police Cooperative, was killed when responded to a call at Clay’s Wellston Food Market in Wellston on June 23.
READ: 'I apologize for what happened;' Person of interest in shooting of Ofc. Langsdorf admits he was at shooting scene
Bonette Meeks, Jr. is accused of shooting Langsdorf and Kawynn Smith is charged with second-degree murder.
The “Back the Blue” Award is presented to officers who go above and beyond the call of duty, Schmitt’s office said in a press release.
The presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Vinita Park City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.