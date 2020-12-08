ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he’s taking legal action against St. Louis Contractor Andre Hammond, owner of Hammond Floors and Construction.
News 4 first reported on problems involving Hammond in 2019. Latoya Jones says she was never refunded her deposit for a home renovation project Hammond was hired for. By the move-in date, Jones says the home was nowhere near ready.
“He just can’t be out there taking women’s money,” Jones said.
Schmitt's office alleges Hammond violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by taking upfront payments for real estate, construction services, and residential appliances and failing to provide what he promised.
The state filed a petition against Hammond and his company earlier this year. After the defendants failed to respond to the petition, the court entered default judgment in favor of the state. The judgment awards $43,280.77, which includes $24,800 in restitution for six Missouri victims and $19,020.77 in costs, fees, and penalties.
The judgment also prohibits Hammond and his company from accepting advance payments in connection with real estate, construction services, or appliances in the future.
“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office works hard every day to fight fraud and deceptive business practices on behalf of Missouri consumers who have fallen prey to swindlers,” Attorney General Schmitt said. “Whenever we discover that Missourians may have been defrauded, we aggressively investigate and pursue legal action when warranted.”
Schmitt says anyone who believes they may be the victim of a similar scam to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
