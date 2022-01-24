Missouri AG sues several more school districts over mask mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing several more St. Louis-area school districts over their mask mandates.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued the Francis Howell School District over its mask mandate.
Monday afternoon, Schmitt announced his office is filing lawsuits against the following districts near St. Louis:
- Bayless
- Jennings
- Kirkwood
- Ritenour
- Hancock Place
- Special School District of St. Louis County
- Meramec Valley
- University City
The lawsuits come three days after Schmitt filed similar lawsuits against numerous school districts across the state, including several in the St. Louis-area. Schmitt and some parents contend that state law does not allow for school boards to impose mask mandates. Some local school officials disagree, saying that recent court rulings that limit local health orders do not apply to school boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.