Missouri AG sues several more school districts over mask mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing several more St. Louis-area school districts over their mask mandates.

Monday afternoon, Schmitt announced his office is filing lawsuits against the following districts near St. Louis:

Bayless

Jennings

Kirkwood

Ritenour

Hancock Place

Special School District of St. Louis County

Meramec Valley

University City

The lawsuits come three days after Schmitt filed similar lawsuits against numerous school districts across the state, including several in the St. Louis-area. Schmitt and some parents contend that state law does not allow for school boards to impose mask mandates. Some local school officials disagree, saying that recent court rulings that limit local health orders do not apply to school boards.