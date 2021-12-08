Missouri AG sends cease and desist letter to Rockwood School District after asking parents to report school mask mandates

MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Attorney General is doubling down in his fight against mask mandates, by now asking parents to tell on their child's school for enforcing health rules.
On Wednesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted a tip line for parents to email.
🚨 ATTENTION PARENTS🚨 We want to hear from you about school districts continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantines, in violation of the recent Cole County ruling. Parents are sick and tired of the stonewalling, and so are we.📢 Email us: illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov pic.twitter.com/ms1E94DeDW— Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) December 8, 2021
Some parents have already started reporting their schools to the AG’s office, including a parent of the Rockwood School District. Schmitt later sent a cease and desist letter to Tim Ricker, the district's superintendent, demanding he stop enforcing mask mandates and quarantining for students.
In the letter, Schmitt threatens the Rockwood School District that he will "engage the full resources of the Missouri Attorney General's Office to ensure that no student will have his or her rights violated by unlawful and unconstitutional mandates" if the district does not abide by his demands.
Other parents - and legal and political experts - across the St. Louis and St. Charles County region are criticizing Schmitt’s move.
“Masks are not harming our children,” said Megan Dunavant, a parent in the Parkway School District. “What’s more important? Watching out for you, yourself, your family and people around you, or just getting angry and upset because someone’s making you wear a mask.”
Dunavant’s confusion and frustration is being shared among other parents as Schmitt calls on public school districts to stop enforcing mask mandates and quarantine orders.
“I stopped counting after 20 people in my life were impacted by COVID, three of whom died,” said Jarrett Pillsbury, a Francis Howell School District Parent. “And I would appreciate it if AG Schmitt and others in his party would take this seriously.”
Schmitt’s recent letter to school districts is raising eyebrows from legal and political experts in the state.
“It’s an illegal move actually,” said Ken Warren, a professor of political science at Saint Louis University. “There’s a statute, Missouri statute chapter 167 that allows for school districts to make their own decision regarding public health safety in their schools. I mean it’s clear as a crystal.”
News 4 asked the attorney general's office about the statute. In a statement, Missouri Attorney General Press Secretary Chris Nuelle said:
“Too many schools around the state have kept healthy children out of school and confined at home, school districts simply don’t have that power. Keeping a child home from school because they’re sick is a completely different issue, it’s separate from a quarantine.”
Regarding claims from attorneys representing school districts that say the recent Cole County ruling does not apply to their mask mandates and quarantine policies, Schmitt’s office issued this response:
"The legal experts are wrong, it’s very clear: the legislature has not delegated authority to school districts or school boards to issue public health orders like mask mandates or quarantine orders."
However, Professor Warren tells News 4 the move to remove these health mitigation strategies is simply a political move.
“And the purpose behind these suits is to placate the base, pump up the base for his run for U.S. Senate in 2022. He’s wasting taxpayer money doing it because he’s not serving the public good,” said Warren.
Schmitt's office refutes those allegations:
“That criticism is completely unfounded and ridiculous, as the chief legal officer of the state, Attorney General Schmitt is fighting for the freedom and liberty of all six million Missourians and that’s something he will continue to do."
On Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gave his thoughts on criticism against Schmitt’s push against mask mandates.
"Every elected official has got to make decisions on what they think is right for the state, and regardless what the politics are or what it is, people need to be the focus,” said Parson. “What is the best thing for the people of the state of Missouri? And I would hope that every elected official puts the people of this state forward before any type of politics get involved. And I would assume that's the case."
News 4 asked Schmitt’s office why public school districts would not be able to continue enforcing masks and quarantine orders if school boards vote on those measures:
“Parents themselves should have the ability to decide to send their children to school with or without a mask, it shouldn’t be imposed by school bureaucrats.”
