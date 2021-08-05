ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's top cop said Thursday there's no reason to force kids to wear masks in schools.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt said it's not off the table for him to go after schools and colleges over the issue.
"I think it’s wrong given the data and the evidence and the facts to require school-age kids to wear masks all day long," he said. "It inhibits learning, it has severe social, emotional and psychological consequences that have been demonstrated by study after study."
Schmitt said if a parent wants to send their kid to school with a mask, that's fine, but it should not be mandated.
