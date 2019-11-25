(KMOV.com) -- Missouri's Attorney General says one in 65 deaths in the state are related to opioid overdoses.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt hosted a roundtable event on Monday in St. Louis and said he wanted to bring people back together.
Families of victims, recovery specialists and others participated in the discussion.
Schmitt says he thinks hearing from doctors and others who work with people addicted to opioids is invaluable.
"So this is an epidemic that affects every single area of the state and everywhere in between," Schmitt said. "We have 130 people dying everyday that's like a plane ... which is why we're here today."
Schmitt is part of a lawsuit suing big opioid manufacturers who he says misrepresent the drugs to people in Missouri.
