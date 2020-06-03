ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt claims all of those arrested during violent demonstrations and looting in downtown St. Louis are back on the streets.
“In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner,” read Schmitt’s tweet Wednesday morning.
According to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, 25 people were arrested during the unrest between Monday night and Tuesday morning, during which four officers were shot, a retired captain was murdered and 55 businesses were damaged.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office told News 4 all but two of the cases went to the municipal courts. Gardner's office said they are currently reviewing investigating those two cases.
News 4 has reached out to the municipal court for comment and will update this story as information develops.
