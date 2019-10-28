VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined local police and community leaders today at Vinita Park City Hall in St. Louis County Monday to present the “Back the Blue” Award to the family of Officer Michael Langsdorf.
Langsdorf, who worked for the North County Police Cooperative, was killed when responded to a call at Clay’s Wellston Food Market in Wellston on June 23.
READ: 'I apologize for what happened;' Person of interest in shooting of Ofc. Langsdorf admits he was at shooting scene
Bonette Meeks, Jr. is accused of shooting Langsdorf and Kawynn Smith is charged with second-degree murder.
The “Back the Blue” Award was created by Schmitt, and intended to honor officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.
Schmitt also said he wanted to make sure law enforcement officers know they are appreciated.
"As the chief law enforcement officer of Missouri, [I want them to know] that we appreciate the work they do every day and especially in this instance," Schmitt said.
At the presentation, Langsdorf's father spoke tearfully about his son'e love for serving the community.
"He would take care of elderly, homebound, the youngsters on the playground," Langsdorf's father said. "He would take care of all families in this community."
Langsdorf's fiance aid no one who knew him would be surprised he received such an award.
"He was born to do this profession. He was born to protect others. He was a very protective," she said. "It was his calling."
