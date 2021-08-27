KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Over 100 arrests were made, and 47 victims and sex workers were rescued following a 12-state human trafficking operation.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served as the main communications hub to coordinate other states’ operations in “Operation United Front.” The multi-state human trafficking operation used both buyer-centric and victim-centric “sting” operations.
Across the country, 102 arrests were made in connection with human trafficking. Medical services were provided to 41 victims who were rescued. Attorney General Eric Schmitt reported that two minor victims were recovered in Kentucky.
Schmitt said Missouri’s victim-centric operation took place at a business in Kansas City. The investigation resulted in two arrests, four rescues and 11 victims being provided needed services. Below is a breakdown of the arrests and victims recovered from each state:
- Missouri: 2 arrests made, 4 victims rescued
- Illinois: 3 arrests made, 1 victim rescued
- Iowa: 11 arrests made, large amount of currency seized
- Kentucky: 46 arrests made, 21 victims rescued, 2 minor victims rescued
- Minnesota: 3 arrests made, 8 victims rescued
- Nebraska: 7 arrests made
- North Dakota: 3 arrests made, 6 victims rescued
- Oklahoma: 7 arrests made, 1 victim rescued
- Tennessee: 4 arrests made
- Texas: 2 arrests made, 4 victims rescued
- Wisconsin: 5 arrests made
- South Dakota: 9 arrests made in operation at Sturgis
