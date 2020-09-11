ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A team of lawyers from the Missouri Attorney General's office working in St. Louis targeting violent crime is being beefed up as part of the Safer Streets initiative.
For the past year and a half, four attorneys from Eric Schmitt’s office have been in the city helping prosecute violent crimes.
That's now being bumped up to five attorneys.
“I do think it's important for the public to know this partnership exists and we are getting criminals off the street,” Schmitt said.
At a morning news conference Friday, Schmitt talked about what he called “alarming rates” of crimes plaguing St. Louis. He said Safer Streets and the Department of Justice’s Operation Legend are showing good results.
[RELATED: 50 federal agents coming to St. Louis to combat violent crime]
“It's wonderful to have these experienced prosecutors working side by side with our very experienced assistant US attorneys who are working as hard now as they ever have,” US attorney Jeff Jensen said.
More than 100 suspects have been charged because of Safer Streets and Operation Legend which began earlier this summer and brought dozens of outside law enforcement agents to the area.
“Operation Legend really puts more boots on the ground, law enforcement on the street. But as those cases are generated, the prosecutorial help we have in place with Safer Streets puts us into a good position to prosecute those cases,” Schmitt said.
There have been 192 murders so far this year in St. Louis. For all of last year there were 194. Nine police officers have been shot.
The US Attorney’s Office said it has made more than 450 arrests and points to violent crime being down 17 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.