ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Attorney General's Office has ended its investigation of St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.
The AG office released this statement:
“We worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to thoroughly investigate this matter. Out of deference to the victim’s wishes, we will be closing this matter."
Police in St. Charles County have responded twice this year to the home of St. Charles County judge Erin Burlison for calls of harassment.
According to O’Fallon police records, there was an open investigation into a first-degree harassment incident at a home in O’Fallon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the suspect in this case is St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.
“I am aware of the allegations and I am fully cooperating. I expect it to be resolved soon,” Lohmar told News 4 in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Lohmar said he was in an on and off again relationship with Burlison in this case for several years.
“The relationship between the parties ended in January of this year. We are aware of the pending criminal investigation regarding Mr. Lohmar’s conduct but we decline to comment further to protect the victim,” said Kelley Farrell, the attorney for Burlison.
According to police reports obtained by News 4, there are two police reports at the home of the Burlison.
On August 17, a report for first degree harassment was opened by the O’Fallon Police Department. Details are limited because the investigation is ongoing.
On August 19, O'Fallon Chief Clothier requested the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to investigate the allegations for transparency, fairness and the integrity of the investigation without any perceived bias towards either party involved.
On January 17, police were called for “suspicious circumstances.” The 911 caller said they were on the phone with a person inside the home when there was loud knocking on the door.
“It frightened her,” the report says. “[She] fears that it could be someone that is angry with her.”
When police arrived, no one was outside the house.
The allegations do not include any type of sexual harassment. No charges have been filed. Burlison is the daughter of St. Louis Circuit presiding judge Rex Burlison.
This is a developing story.
