JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Efforts to catch and convict rapists in Missouri got a boost Wednesday when Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a new plan to tackle the more than 5,000 untested rape kits.
A former trial judge will work with law enforcement agencies to clear out the backlog and assist law enforcement in investigations.
“With this data, we can more effectively prosecute these offenders who have worked in the shadows for too long,” Schmitt said. “We can demonstrate in actions and not just words that we support these victims in their quest for justice.”
The state received nearly $3 million from the Department of Justice for the program.
