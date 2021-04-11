ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri hit a milestone Sunday as the number of vaccine doses administered passed 3 million.

As of Sunday evening, the state has administered a total of 3,038,964 vaccine doses statewide. A third of those were administered in News 4's viewing area. According to the state, 30.9% of the population has had at least one shot of the vaccine and 20.1% - or 1,235,707 people - are fully vaccinated.

In the St. Louis region, a total of 1,007,055 doses have been administered as of Sunday. The 16 counties in News 4's viewing area - seen in the map below - administered over 230,000 doses in the last two weeks for an average of a little over 17,000 doses a day. The average of fully vaccinated population in these counties is 15%.

St. Louis County has carried out the most shots in the state for a total of 485,180 doses so far. Kansas City comes second with 233,699 doses.

Missouri opened vaccine eligibility to all adults above 16 on Friday, expanding access to 1.1 million people who weren't eligible before.