coronavirus under microscope

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange), also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the US. 

 NIAID-RML

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 3,491 Saturday, the majority of which have been in the Chicago area. There are 43 cases in the Metro East as of Saturday:

  • 24 cases and one death in St. Clair County
  • 10 Madison County
  • 3 Monroe County
  • 5 in Clinton County
  • 1 in Washington County

Missouri cases reached 838 on Saturday, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 474 in Missouri. Here's the breakdown as of Saturday*:

*According to state numbers

  • 313 cases in St. Louis County and two deaths
  • 95 cases in St. Louis City and one death
  • 37 cases in St. Charles County and two deaths
  • 17 cases in Jefferson County
  • 6 cases in Franklin County
  • 4 cases in St. Francois County
  • 2 cases in Lincoln County

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.