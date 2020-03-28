ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 3,491 Saturday, the majority of which have been in the Chicago area. There are 43 cases in the Metro East as of Saturday:

24 cases and one death in St. Clair County

10 Madison County

3 Monroe County

5 in Clinton County

1 in Washington County

Missouri cases reached 838 on Saturday, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 474 in Missouri. Here's the breakdown as of Saturday*:

*According to state numbers

313 cases in St. Louis County and two deaths

95 cases in St. Louis City and one death

37 cases in St. Charles County and two deaths

17 cases in Jefferson County

6 cases in Franklin County

4 cases in St. Francois County

2 cases in Lincoln County

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.