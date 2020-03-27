ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As confirmed cases in our area continue to rise, we are tracking the latest numbers across our metro.

We'll update these charts with the most updated information from the states of Missouri and Illinois each night.

Illinois has seen many more cases than Missouri, reaching 3,026 Friday, the majority of which have been in the Chicago area. There are 32 cases in the Metro East as of Friday:

15 cases and one death in St. Clair County

8 Madison County

3 Monroe County

5 in Clinton County

1 in Washington County

Missouri cases reached 695 on Friday, where the totals in the News 4 viewing area have reached 405 in Missouri. Here's the breakdown as of Friday*:

*According to state numbers

247 cases in St. Louis County and two deaths

95 cases in St. Louis City and one death

32 cases in St. Charles County and two deaths

16 cases in Jefferson County

5 cases in Franklin County

4 cases in St. Francois County

2 cases in Lincoln County

3 cases in Calloway County

Nationally, the number of cases continues to grow at a quick rate, each day. The below map shows which states have the most cases.

All maps and charts will continue to be updated.