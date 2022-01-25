You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri adds another COVID-19 testing site in the St. Louis area

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

Missouri is adding another state-run COVID-19 testing site in the St. Louis area.

HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri is adding another state-run COVID-19 testing site in the St. Louis area.

A new testing site is opening at Hillsboro in Jefferson County. The site at the Family Arena in St. Charles is still operating and will be open until Friday. Appointments are required.

There are a total of seven state-run testing site in the St. Louis area. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.