Missouri adds another COVID-19 testing site in the St. Louis area

HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri is adding another state-run COVID-19 testing site in the St. Louis area.
A new testing site is opening at Hillsboro in Jefferson County. The site at the Family Arena in St. Charles is still operating and will be open until Friday. Appointments are required.
There are a total of seven state-run testing site in the St. Louis area. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.