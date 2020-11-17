ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri set a new record for total hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the virus continued its spread in the state.
The state reported 2,584 patients in hospitals Tuesday morning. More than 800 of those patients were in St. Louis are hospitals, also a new record.
The state reported 5,723 new cases, the second-most in a day since the virus outbreak began in March. The 67 deaths reported Tuesday was among the most in a day, however the state said 42 of those deaths were previous unreported.
Local health officials have urged Gov. Mike Parson to impose tougher restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, but he has resisted requiring masks and largely left it up to local officials to impose restrictions. Parson has emphasized personal responsibility over restrictions, and state health officials urged Missourians to wear masks and limit social gatherings on their own.
