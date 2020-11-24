ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- Missouri on Tuesday reported 161 COVID-19 deaths, the most in a single day of reporting.
The deaths were not all within the last 24 hours and were the result of the health department looking back at death certificates, which they do every Monday.
One of the 161 deaths occurred in September, and 41 occurred in October. 119 of the deaths occurred earlier in November.
The state reported 2,700 people hospitalized in Missouri and more than 600 in the ICU. ICU capacity is under 20 percent, according to the state's website.
Locally, more patients are in the St. Louis area hospitals than ever - 1,033 admitted patients on Tuesday either had COVID-19 or were suspected of it and awaiting test results.
In Illinois, state officials are reporting that another 125 people died from COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports in a news release on Tuesday that the latest figures bring the death toll since the pandemic began earlier this year to 11,677.
The health department also reports another 9,469 confirmed and probable cases. That total is more than 1,100 higher than Monday's total but marks just the second time in the last six days that the number of cases was below the 10,000 mark.
