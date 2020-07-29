CBS NEWS -- The State of Missouri is now part of the government's so-called "red zone" due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Missouri broke its record for COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a new record high of 1,900 new cases. The state broke its own record six times in the last ten days.
Dr. Deborah Birx on Tuesday said hot spots threaten regions where cases are controlled.
"We can see the virus moving North," she warned.
"What we're seeing across the South right now is both rural infections, as well as small metros and major metros, simultaneously." Birx said.
This week, Dr. Birx was in five states where cases are on the rise and recommended that some states close bars and limit capacity. Kentucky ordered all bars to close at 5 p.m., but the governor of Tennessee refused to close bars. Birx also recommended that multi-generational families that live together where masks inside their homes.
The outbreak among the Miami Marlins has reportedly grown to as many as 17 players and staff — putting their season on hold until at least Sunday.
NFL players reporting to camp this week will be subjected to a slew of testing just to get practices going.
CBS Sports writer R.J. Anderson wonders how either league can function without creating a true safety bubble. "So, if baseball can't pull this off without a bubble, I'm not really sure how football is going to pull it off," said Anderson.
